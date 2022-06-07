Ronaldo is the best in the world: Santos

LISBON • Portugal coach Fernando Santos has given the clearest hint Cristiano Ronaldo is set to stay at Manchester United next season.

After being named on the bench in their Nations League opening draw against Spain last week, the 37-year-old showed the merits of starting him, as the team skipper nabbed a brace to help the hosts sweep to an emphatic 4-0 win over Switzerland on Sunday.

William Carvalho and Joao Cancelo were also on the scoresheet as the Selecao wasted numerous opportunities to inflict more humiliation on the visitors, who suffered their biggest defeat since losing to Germany by the same scoreline in 2008.

Portugal have four points from their first two Group A2 matches and are ahead of second-placed Czech Republic on goal difference.

The Swiss are on zero after back-to-back losses and are now winless in their last four encounters since they qualified for the World Cup in Qatar.

Ronaldo should have had at least a hat-trick but he wasted two excellent opportunities before half-time, the first a barely believable miss from six metres out.

However, he extended his all-time record tally of international goals to 117, leading Santos to rave about the veteran.

He said: "The captain is the best in the world. He arrives. When you say he's the best in the world… how many more words are needed? I've said this I don't know how many times.

"These exhibits are nothing out of the ordinary. Support from fans? He's captain of the team, he's the ultimate example."

Last week, Ronaldo hinted he was prepared to remain at Old Trafford next season, despite rumours of a summer exit.

The forward was United's top scorer with 24 goals in all competitions last term, but it was a bitterly disappointing campaign for the Red Devils, who finished sixth in the Premier League with no trophies.

But it appears Ronaldo is willing to give incoming United manager Erik ten Hag a shot, with Santos saying: "The choice to stay at Manchester United is his choice, it's not for me to say.

"It's a personal choice. What I do know is that there are few who have the opportunity to play for Manchester United."

In Prague, Jakub Pesek put the Czechs in front before Gavi became Spain's youngest scorer, levelling with a low curler at the age of 17 years and 304 days.

Jan Kuchta had the hosts back in control with a delicate chip but Inigo Martinez headed home in the final minute to salvage a 2-2 Nations League draw.

