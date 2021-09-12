Ronaldo has Red Devils in Raptures

LONDON • Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice on his second Manchester United debut and his fellow Portuguese Bruno Fernandes added a screamer as the Red Devils crushed Newcastle United 4-1 in the Premier League yesterday.

Ronaldo, who returned from Juventus last month, opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time at Old Trafford, pouncing from close range after Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman spilled out a low drive from Mason Greenwood.

Javier Manquillo brought Newcastle level in the 56th minute after Miguel Almiron had led a swift counter-attack from the visitors.

Ronaldo restored United's lead with his second - showing power and speed as he latched on to a through ball from Luke Shaw and fired through Woodman's legs before reeling off to celebrate with his teammates in front of an ecstatic Stretford End.

Fernandes made sure of the three points spectacularly 10 minutes from time, collecting a square ball from Paul Pogba and unleashing an unstoppable shot from 25 metres.

Substitute Jesse Lingard added to the celebrations with a shot from inside the box after good work from Pogba, who collected his second assist of the day and his seventh in four games.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told the BBC: "So happy for Ronaldo, the team and the supporters. You sensed the atmosphere around the club when he signed. He has delivered today.

"Ronaldo senses the big moments and is ruthless. He is clinical, has lifted the team and everyone around us.

"The fans can dream; we will keep our feet on the ground."

Ronaldo posted on Instagram: "My return to Old Trafford was just a brief reminder of why this stadium is known as the Theatre of Dreams. For me, it has always been a magical place where you can achieve everything you set your mind into."

Before the match, he received a hero's welcome, walking out of the tunnel to rapturous applause from the United supporters.

Fans were also cheering for their star during the team warm-up and most were on their feet, taking photos, some waving the Portugal flag in what was an electrifying atmosphere at United's home ground.

Reciprocating, Ronaldo applauded the fans as they shouted his name and belted out the famous "Viva Ronaldo" chant.

When it was time for kick-off, the chant grew even louder, and fans were twirling their red and white scarves over their heads, with the BBC calling it "a real party atmosphere".

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce admitted that Ronaldo was in a league of his own, adding: "That is the goal-scoring instinct for a centre-forward, if there is a genuine superstar in among us, it is him."

Separately, England-based South American players were allowed to play for their clubs this weekend after their countries and Mexico dropped complaints about their failure to report for international duty, Fifa said yesterday.

United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Leeds refused to release players for World Cup qualifiers over the past week due to the 10-day mandatory isolation period required on their return to Britain.

Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay had originally invoked a Fifa rule which would have barred the players for five days.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

