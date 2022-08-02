Ronaldo 'happy' after brief run-out

LONDON • Cristiano Ronaldo played 45 minutes as he made his first Manchester United appearance in 12 weeks during a 1-1 pre-season draw with Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on Sunday and later proclaimed: "Happy to be back."

The 37-year-old Portugal forward, who missed the club's pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia for personal reasons, reportedly wants to leave the club he rejoined last year.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus star finished as United's top scorer last season with 24 goals. However, the campaign as a whole was a huge disappointment for the club, who finished sixth in the Premier League, meaning they missed out on qualification for the Champions League.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner applauded fans on both sides of the ground as he led the team out for their pre-match warm-up on Sunday. The veteran had one clear chance during his cameo but drove over the bar after running on to Donny van de Beek's layoff.

After the match, Ronaldo posted a photograph of himself playing in the game on his Twitter feed beneath a caption of "Happy to be back".

Erik ten Hag, United's new manager, told the club's website: "It was a mixture between experience and youth (today). You saw the attitude was really great, really the intention to cooperate. They fight and work for each other. That was positive."

New signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez both featured for an hour in a game set up by ten Hag for the players who did not have major roles in Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Atletico Madrid.

Amad Diallo gave United the lead early in the second half but, just nine minutes later, Alvaro Garcia equalised for the La Liga outfit.

The Red Devils start their English Premier League campaign at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE