Ronaldo hails 'unbelievable' United display

LONDON • A week can be an awfully long time in football as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer showed on Saturday with an impressive riposte to those who predicted his Old Trafford days were numbered.

Manchester United's 3-0 win at Tottenham in the Premier League was the perfect antidote after a heavy defeat by Liverpool last week, Cristiano Ronaldo said.

A loss coming off the back of a 5-0 rout would have surely sealed Solskjaer's fate but Spurs were abject as the Portugal skipper, Edinson Cavani and substitute Marcus Rashford sealed a comfortable win for United to move up to fifth spot.

"We knew before the game that we had a tough week after a result that we didn't expect," Ronaldo told Sky Sports.

"The team was a little bit under pressure, a little bit sad, but we knew we could give a good answer.

"We played good, started well. Of course my job is to help the team with my experience, my goals, my assists and I did that and I feel so pleased. In terms of the team, it was an unbelievable performance."

Ronaldo, who opened the scoring with a superb volley before setting up Cavani in the second half, added he was delighted the team could snap a poor run of four league games without victory.

"The criticisms are always there," the 36-year-old, who netted his 11th career goal against Tottenham, said.

"It doesn't bother me because I have played 18 years of football, so I know that one day people will say 'we're perfect' and another day they will say 'we're crap'.

"I know that and we have to deal with that, but it's always better when the people praise you and they are happy with you. Sometimes, life is like that, sometimes, we have to pass through bad moments, and we have to change and we changed today."

After conceding nine goals in their last two league games, the return of Raphael Varane from injury to slot in a back three alongside Victor Lindelof and captain Harry Maguire gave Solskjaer's team more solidity.

9 Spurs scored their fewest number of goals after 10 Premier League games since 2013-14 (also nine). 11 Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 11 goals against Spurs in all competitions, more than he has against any other English side in his career. 36 At 36 years and 267 days old, Ronaldo is the oldest player to both score and provide an assist in a Premier League game since Didier Drogba in December 2014 - who was also 36y 267d and did so against Spurs as well.

But the swing factor at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was the Norwegian's decision to pair Ronaldo and Cavani up front together for the first time.

The veteran duo, at a combined age of 70, settled any nerves that were carried over from the Liverpool loss, with Solskjaer later revealing this was a game for old heads as the visitors recorded their second clean sheet in 22 games.

"The experience came through. I was told that's the oldest team I've picked for Man United and it was time for it," he said.

"I've been here three years and Tuesday's training performance by Edinson Cavani was the best training performance anyone has put in here.

"They played well together, they have loads of respect for each other. We have loads of talented players but they have to learn from those two. The work rate they put in, the quality they put in is second to none."

While Solskjaer can breathe easier for the moment, Spurs counterpart Nuno Espirito Santo is now under immense pressure, with bookmakers listing the Portuguese as the next favourite to lose his job and become the third managerial departure of the season.

The hosts were booed off after failing to have a single shot on target and with just nine scored, that was their lowest tally after 10 league games since 2013-14.

Chants of "You don't know what you're doing" were also directed towards Nuno and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris admitted morale was low after their fifth loss of the season.

"We expect more. We expect more belief. More pride," he said. "This is not the first time (we have played poorly), even at home... It's not a good moment at all. We concede too much, we don't score enough, we don't create enough."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS