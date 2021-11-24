Ronaldo gunning for Fifa Best Player award

LONDON • Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi, Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah are among the 11 players shortlisted for The Best Fifa Men's Player award, the world governing body said on Monday.

The trio are joined by last year's winner Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich, Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne and Chelsea duo N'Golo Kante and Jorginho.

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and PSG pair Kylian Mbappe and Neymar complete the list.

Ronaldo last won the award from 2016-17, while Messi earned the honour in 2019.

Polish striker Lewandowski, 33, claimed the honour last year, with Ronaldo the runner-up and Messi in third place.

Women's Super League players dominate the women's award with Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema, City duo Lucy Bronze and Ellen White and Chelsea quartet Sam Kerr, Magdalena Eriksson, Pernille Harder and Ji So-yun all in contention.

Emma Hayes, who led Chelsea to this year's Champions League final, is joined on The Best Fifa Women's Coach shortlist by England manager Sarina Wiegman and Canada coach Beverly Priestman.

City manager Pep Guardiola, Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel, Germany boss Hansi Flick, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone and Tottenham's Antonio Conte have been nominated for the men's award.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini, who led the Azzurri to the Euro 2020 title after beating England on penalties in the final in July, is also on the shortlist.

Liverpool's Alisson Becker, Chelsea's Edouard Mendy, Germany's Manuel Neuer, Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma and Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel are the nominees for the best men's goalkeeper award.

The winners will be announced at an online ceremony on Jan 17, according to the Fifa website.

REUTERS