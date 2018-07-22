Ronaldo gives hotel workers €2,000 tip each

LONDON • Cristiano Ronaldo has rewarded hotel employees with a huge tip after a holiday in Greece.

When the world's most marketable footballer checked out of the exclusive Costa Navarino resort in the western Peloponnese, he left a tip of €20,000 (S$32,000) to be shared equally among staff members.

"The 10 employees, who had been tasked with providing services to Ronaldo's family and to keep them away from the paparazzi, each received €2,000," the Greek online sports magazine, Sportime.gr, reported.

The parting gift was apparently spurred by the 33-year-old Portuguese striker being impressed by Greek hospitality.

He checked into the resort after his team were knocked out of the World Cup, spending 10 days with family and friends in its Royal Methoni villa which comes with round-the-clock butler service, as well as sand dunes to keep photographers at bay.

"It was an honour and a great experience for our team to look after Cristiano Ronaldo and his family," the staff wrote, sharing pictures on social media with the superstar.

"A big thank you @Cristiano for being part of our story."

Previous guests have included Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Ronaldo uploaded holiday snaps from the resort on Instagram - raising a glass, bobbing around in a dinghy and showing off his body in a romantic pose with his girlfriend Georgina.

The resort was the backdrop last week for the deal that sealed the forward's transfer from Real Madrid to Juventus, where he will earn about €30 million (S$47.9 million) a year.

After leaving the villa, Ronaldo flew to Italy to cement what his agent called "the final club of his career".

His impact has already been felt at the Turin club. The team's Twitter account gained a million new followers overnight and sold 520,000 shirts bearing Ronaldo's name within just 24 hours of the merchandise being released. By comparison, Juventus sold 850,000 jerseys during the entire 2016-17 season.

While it is estimated that the recent Ronaldo-linked transactions were worth at least US$60 million (S$82 million), clubs typically receive only 10 to 15 per cent of the revenue generated by the kit maker - adidas in this case - which means Juventus collected about US$6 million to US$9 million.

THE GUARDIAN