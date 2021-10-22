Ronaldo fires up Red Devils

LONDON • Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Cristiano Ronaldo had answered his critics and proven his value to the team with his display in the 3-2 Champions League win over Atalanta on Wednesday.

The Portuguese forward grabbed the 81st-minute winner with a superbly executed header to maintain his 100 per cent scoring record in Group F after three games.

But Solskjaer took aim at those who had questioned the 36-year-old Champions League record goal-scorer's work rate - his lack of running off the ball has been scrutinised as a cause for United's dreadful defensive record of late.

"Cristiano is great in front of goal. If anyone wants to criticise him for effort and work rate, just watch this game. Watch how he runs around (today)," he said.

"I was really, really pleased with how he led the line. We asked him to run the channels, drop in, press more, because we are at home.

"He was also even back in his own six-yard box and making blocks at the end, defending, you could see him sprinting.

"He did everything a centre-forward should do, leading the line and defending and the goal is just what he does better than most."

Ronaldo has scored six goals in eight games for United in all competitions so far this season.

Solskjaer, who has faced plenty of criticism himself after Saturday's 4-2 loss to Leicester in the Premier League, praised his side's attitude after going into the break two goals down courtesy of Mario Pasalic and Merih Demiral. The Red Devils fought back via Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire, before Ronaldo's late winner.

"I thought we played well and they scored a goal out of nothing and then another set piece. But we never stopped believing and kept going," the United boss said.

His team are now top of Group F on six points, two ahead of Atalanta and Villarreal, who beat Young Boys 4-1. A much-needed win reduces the risk of crashing out at the group stage for a second consecutive season, but there is plenty of work to do with trips to Atalanta and Villarreal still to come.

The spotlight also remains on Solskjaer ahead of Liverpool's visit to Old Trafford on Sunday, with Tottenham and Manchester City to come after. United have taken just one point from a possible nine in the Premier League against Aston Villa, Everton and Leicester to fall five points behind leaders Chelsea (19).

"That first half was worrying. It looked anything but a team," said former United midfielder Paul Scholes. "Can they play Liverpool like that? Never in a million years. Can you play Manchester City like that? Can you play a top Champions League team like that?

"I don't want to sound like a party pooper but that first half was a major worry for me."

Even as United came out firing on all cylinders in the second half, their defence was still shaky and Solskjaer was again indebted to goalkeeper David de Gea for a huge double save when Atalanta still led 2-1 inside the last 20 minutes.

"We need to defend better, I know that," admitted Solskjaer, whose side have kept just one clean sheet in their last 20 games.

3 Manchester United have won a Champions League game from 2+ goals down for the third time. They are matched only by Arsenal. 3 Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in three consecutive Champions League games for United for the second time. He previously did so in November 2007 en route to winning the trophy with the Red Devils.

"Today, we conceded a couple of easy goals and we need to eradicate that because we are playing good teams in the next few weeks."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS