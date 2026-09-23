Ronaldo eyes 1,000-goal 'icing on the cake' as Portugal begin new era

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OEIRAS, Portugal, Sept 23 - Cristiano Ronaldo walked into a packed room, claimed to be nervous, then did what he has done for more than two decades: taking centre stage, swatting away critics and insisting the final whistle is not yet in sight.

The 41-year-old Portugal captain, speaking on Wednesday at the Portugal Football Summit main stage before Thursday's UEFA Nations League match against Wales, said he still had plenty to offer his country as Jorge Jesus prepares for his first game as national team coach.

Jesus replaced Roberto Martinez after Portugal's disappointing World Cup campaign ended in the round of 16 against eventual champions Spain.

Ronaldo, now on 979 career goals — 833 for clubs and 146 for Portugal — is 21 short of the 1,000-goal landmark he has openly targeted. Asked whether winning the Nations League or reaching four figures mattered more, he grinned and chose both.

"One goal is to achieve both – reaching 1,000 goals and the national team trying to win this Nations League," Ronaldo said at the Portugal Football Summit at the Portuguese FA headquarters outside Lisbon.

"It's a new era with manager Jorge Jesus, whom we all know well; I just hope things go well for him."

Ronaldo said reaching 1,000 in Portugal colours would be "the icing on the cake".

"Scoring my 1,000th goal for the national team would be the culmination of something – a beautiful story," he said. "It wouldn't be the end of it, but it would be a beautiful story."

Ronaldo insisted, however, that he was not consumed by the chase.

"I've already admitted that I want to get there, and I will get there," he said. "An obsession? No ... The rest is about enjoying it, enjoying every day."

PRODUCTIVE TALKS

Ronaldo acknowledged he had considered his international future after Portugal's World Cup exit, but said talks with the Portuguese FA and Jesus convinced him to continue.

"They count on me. I still believe that I'm able to help the national team," he said. "The most important point is to be able, inside the pitch, to score goals and help the team to win games.

"If the manager doesn't count on me, I can leave today – no problem at all... When I feel that I'm not doing anything here, that I'm not contributing on the pitch, not scoring goals, creating a bad atmosphere, or that they don't want me here, I'll be the first to pack my bags."

Pressed on retirement, Ronaldo refused to draw a clear line under his career.

"I learnt something from my late 30s onwards, which is to live in the moment, don't think about tomorrow," he said.

"Is it possible? Yes. Highly likely? Yes. But will it happen? No, I don't know."

Ronaldo also bristled at criticism, saying media outlets had been trying to "kill" him for years.

"That's not going to happen under any circumstances – not even with a shotgun," he said. "And even so, I still manage to dodge the bullet."

Ronaldo may be 21 goals from four figures and perhaps closer to the exit than he cares to admit, but for now he remains exactly where he likes to be: in Portugal's shirt, in front of the cameras, and dodging bullets with a smile. REUTERS