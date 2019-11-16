Ronaldo defies fitness questions to net treble

FARO • Cristiano Ronaldo appears primed to join Iran great Ali Daei as just the second player to score a century of international goals.

His ninth hat-trick for Portugal on Thursday night paved the way for a 6-0 home thrashing of Lithuania and to the cusp of qualification for Euro 2020.

Pizzi, Goncalo Paciencia and Bernardo Silva were the other scorers and a victory at Luxembourg tomorrow will ensure their berth at next year's tournament as Group B runners-up. Portugal (14 points) and Serbia (13) are vying for the second spot behind winners Ukraine (19) with one game to go.

With 98 goals for his country, captain Ronaldo will surely fancy his chances of making history against Luc Holtz's players.

The Juventus forward also did not display any signs of the knee problem which led to substitutions in his last two Serie A matches - prompting an angry reaction on the second occasion.

Declaring that he was always going to start his most-capped player (163), Portugal coach Fernando Santos said: "I asked him if he was okay to play, it was just a case of having a conversation with him.

"I never had any doubts about his condition, it was other people who had them. Nothing surprises me about Cristiano."

Hailing Ronaldo as "the best in the world", teammate Mario Rui also agreed that Daei's record of 109 goals was in his sights, telling local daily A Bola: "He's never tired of winning, wanting more, and it is this hunger that makes him what he is. I hope he will continue to give us joy as he has done so far."

Like Ronaldo, Olivier Giroud also moved closer to breaking an individual record as his 39th strike for France, a penalty, ensured a 2-1 win over minnows Moldova to seal passage from Group H.

The Chelsea striker is only two goals behind Michel Platini, who is second on the all-time list for Les Bleus. Leader Thierry Henry has 51.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS