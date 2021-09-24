Ronaldo claims top spot from Messi

LONDON • Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reclaimed top spot in the list of the world's highest-paid football players from his great rival Lionel Messi, according to Forbes.

Ronaldo, 36, rejoined United from Juventus last month after 12 years away, while Messi, 34, has swopped boyhood club Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Forbes said Ronaldo, among the world's most popular athletes with over 500 million followers across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, is set to make US$125 million (S$169 million) before taxes in the 2021-22 season, with US$70 million coming from salary and bonuses at United.

The rest will come from endorsements and partnerships with brands including Nike, Herbalife, Clear and his CR7 brand.

Only three active male athletes earn more money commercially per year than the Portuguese - Roger Federer (US$90 million), LeBron James (US$65 million) and Tiger Woods (US$60 million).

Argentina's Messi, who topped last year's list, will be paid a salary of US$75 million with an additional US$35 million from endorsements for a total of US$110 million.

His PSG strike partners Neymar - who in May signed a new contract until 2025 - and Kylian Mbappe are third and fourth on the Forbes list with total earnings of US$95 million and US$43 million respectively.

REUTERS