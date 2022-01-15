Ronaldo among quartet back for trip to Villa

LONDON • Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Harry Maguire and Phil Jones will return to Manchester United's squad for today's English Premier League trip to Aston Villa, interim manager Ralf Rangnick said yesterday.

All four players missed Monday's 1-0 win over Villa in the third round of the FA Cup because of injuries, but they have recovered in time for the game at Villa Park.

Their availability will be a relief to Rangnick as Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay are both unavailable due to the one-match suspensions they must serve for racking up five yellow cards in the league.

Paul Pogba remains out for the long term, while Anthony Martial is set to be omitted again as he seeks an exit from Old Trafford.

"I think they will be available," Rangnick said. "They only trained for the first time, Cristiano yesterday, Harry I think the day before yesterday.

"So as it seems now we have to wait for the final training session this afternoon but as it seems right now they should be available for tomorrow."

Rangnick, who was appointed caretaker until the end of the season after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, suffered his first defeat as United boss last week - a 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Despite being one of the forefathers of the "gegenpressing" style that has been used to great effect by Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel, the Red Devils have yet to really sparkle under the German.

On the team's teething problems, the 63-year-old stressed the need for his team to strike the right balance between defence and attack, saying they were a "work in progress".

"We have taken a few steps but not as quickly as I hoped it would be," he added.

With the exception of the want-away Martial, Rangnick also said he would prefer to keep the rest of the squad together.

He urged goalkeeper Dean Henderson and midfielder Donny van de Beek to stay at the club until the end of the season despite reports linking them with a move away.

With United still in three competitions, including the FA Cup and the Champions League, Rangnick hopes the back-up duo will stick around as opportunities may open up.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard is likely to field a similar team to the one on Monday, except that he is set to play Lucas Digne at left-back after the France defender completed his £25 million (S$46 million) move from Everton in midweek. Gerrard also said marquee loan signing Philippe Coutinho was "not match fit".

REUTERS

ASTON VILLA V MAN UNITED

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 1.30am