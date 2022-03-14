Ronaldo a 'problem' and the solution

LONDON • As Tom Brady walked onto the Old Trafford pitch to greet Cristiano Ronaldo after the Manchester United forward's hat-trick in Saturday's 3-2 Premier League win over fellow top-four contenders Tottenham, there was a knowing smile on his face.

What would surely have most impressed the National Football League legend, who retired last month aged 44, was not the stunning long-range opener or the match-winning bullet header but the look of determination, bordering on anger, the 37-year-old had throughout the game.

That anger was noticed by former United skipper Roy Keane, who was on pundit duty.

Brady was not like that. He kept his emotions well hidden for most of his Hall of Fame career as a quarterback for the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers en route to a record seven Super Bowl triumphs.

But while a fist pump or a back-slap might have been as emotional as Brady managed publicly in most games, there was never any doubt he had the same passion and desire as fellow Greatest of All Time (Goat) contender Ronaldo.

The Portugal captain has scored 18 goals so far after returning to United from Juventus last summer, but there has been continuous chatter from pundits that he is a "problem" despite being the club's top scorer this season.

There have also been suggestions all is not well in his rapport with interim manager Ralf Rangnick and after missing the Manchester City trouncing, he was criticised for flying back to Portugal instead of remaining in England.

So there was an extra step in his performance on Saturday and teammate Paul Pogba addressed the issue head on.

"He has never been a problem. You have the best striker in history in our team, it cannot be a problem. Today he showed why he is Cristiano Ronaldo. The performance from him and all the team was very brilliant," he said.

"Everybody knows Cristiano - there's no need to talk about him. That's what he does. He didn't play in the last game, but he comes back and scores three goals."

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte had no doubt about the impact of the veteran, whom he claimed was single-handedly responsible for United's win.

"Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the two best players in the world in this era. When you play against this type of player, they're decisive. Without Ronaldo, for United, it wouldn't have been a good night," said the Italian, whose side netted via a penalty from Harry Kane and Harry Maguire's own goal.

Rangnick was quick to praise the team performance but could not ignore the display by the former Real Madrid and Juventus man.

"Today it was his best performance, at least since I arrived. He was good in training on Thursday and that is why I decided to start him. Fantastic performance by him but also by the rest of the team," he said.

"He can do (that) but again he can also do it only with the team. A fantastic performance. It was not just the three goals today, it was also that he was part of the team when they were in possession of the ball."

The crowd lapped up the vintage performance by giving Ronaldo a standing ovation after his 805th, 806th and 807th career goals to move past Josef Bican for the most professional goals scored.

While not an official Fifa record, the veteran welcomed the plaudits after rolling back the years, saying on Instagram: "Tremendously happy with my first hat-trick since I came back to Old Trafford!"

