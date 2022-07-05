Ron skips session for 'family reasons'

LONDON • Cristiano Ronaldo missed training with Manchester United yesterday due to "family reasons", just days after the Portugal star reportedly told the club he wants to leave.

United players who had been away on international duty over the close season were scheduled to link up with the rest of the squad yesterday.

But, according to British media reports, Ronaldo did not attend, with his reason for failing to appear at United's training ground accepted by the club.

However, the 37-year-old's absence will be interpreted as the latest salvo in his bid to engineer a move away from Old Trafford.

Ronaldo is said to be disappointed by United's decline since he returned to the club from Juventus last year. The club finished sixth in the English Premier League last season and missed out on Champions League football.

Despite the arrival of new manager Erik ten Hag from Ajax Amsterdam, Ronaldo reportedly does not believe United can challenge for major honours soon and has reportedly been frustrated by their lack of transfer activity.

However, there has been some progress on that front with reports suggesting that they have agreed a deal in principle to sign Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer. The 30-year-old former Brentford player is reported to have a verbal agreement with United and will officially complete the move after a medical exam.

He could be joined by Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia, 22, who arrived at Carrington for the second part of his check-up yesterday, according to Sky Sports. United are believed to have agreed a £13 million (S$22 million) deal, with a further £1.7 million in add-ons.

Across town, England midfielder Kalvin Phillips completed a "dream" move to Premier League champions Manchester City in a £45 million transfer from Leeds United yesterday.

City agreed an initial fee of £42 million for the 26-year-old, with a further £3 million to be added in potential bonuses. The City Football Group, which owns the English champions, also announced the acquisition of Italian side Palermo, the 12th club in its stable.

Phillips, who has signed a six-year contract with Pep Guardiola's side, said: "To be able to play under Pep and learn from him and his coaching staff as well as be part of such a fantastic squad is a prospect that I am incredibly excited about."

He is City's third close-season purchase after the signings of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and Arminia Bielefeld goalkeeper Stefan Ortega. Argentina striker Julian Alvarez will also arrive this week from River Plate in an earlier confirmed deal.

Phillips' arrival came on the day City sold Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal, with City forward Raheem Sterling also linked with a move to Chelsea.

Jesus departed in a deal worth £45 million, with Mikel Arteta, who worked with him when he was Guardiola's assistant at City, happy to get his man. He said: "We have managed to get a player that we all wanted, so I'm really happy."

In other confirmed deals yesterday, promoted Fulham splashed €20 million (S$29.1 million) on Portugal international midfielder Joao Palhinha from Sporting Lisbon, while Barcelona confirmed the signing of Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie on a free transfer after the 25-year-old's contract at AC Milan expired.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS