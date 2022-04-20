Ron skips Reds game after baby dies

LONDON • The football world yesterday rallied around Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez after the star couple announced that their newborn son had died a day earlier.

The 37-year-old Manchester United forward missed his side's Premier League trip to Liverpool yesterday because of compassionate reasons.

A United statement read: "Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time... we underline the family's request for privacy. Cristiano, we're all thinking of you and sending strength to the family."

Ronaldo had revealed in a social media post last October that the couple were expecting twins.

In a post released on Monday on the Portugal captain's Twitter account, they confirmed their baby girl had been delivered safely, but not her twin.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," Ronaldo and Spaniard Rodriguez said in a jointly signed statement.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time."

The couple, who met during Ronaldo's time at Real Madrid, have a four-year-old daughter together, while Ronaldo has three other children.

The announcement was met with widespread sympathy from across football.

On their webpage, Real said that the club and officials "deeply regret the death of one of the children that our beloved Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, were expecting".

Rival clubs, including Leeds, Manchester City and Tottenham, also sent condolences.