Romeo Beckham turns professional

MIAMI • The second son of former international football superstar David Beckham has signed his first professional football contract at the age of 19.

Romeo Beckham inked a deal with Fort Lauderdale CF of USL (United Soccer League) League One, which is the third tier of United States pro football beneath Major League Soccer (MLS) and the USL Championship.

Fort Lauderdale are the reserve team for MLS side Inter Miami, which is owned by the Manchester United icon.

After joining his new team, Romeo took to Instagram to reveal the news, writing "follow your dreams" and changing his bio to "Footballer for fortlauderdalecf".

He also posted a video showing his No. 11 shirt.

His mum, former Spice girl and fashion designer Victoria, showed her delight, commenting: "We are so proud of you Romeo x."

The teenager, who is said to be a utility player who can play in defence or on the wing, is also a social media influencer with three million followers, as well as a model, with campaigns for Burberry and Yves Saint Laurent.

However, Victoria told Vogue magazine earlier this year that Romeo's top priority was to establish himself as a pro footballer, saying: "Romeo has been training with the team over here every day, because ultimately that's what he wants to do."

He could make his Fort Lauderdale debut this Saturday when they travel to Tucson after being left out of the team in a stalemate with Chattanooga Red Wolves over the weekend.

Teammate Harvey Neville, the 19-year-old son of Inter Miami coach and former Red Devil Phil Neville, started that game.

David's oldest son, Brooklyn, decided to turn his back on football in 2015 after being released by Arsenal. The 22-year-old, who is a photographer and influencer, is also reportedly interested in cooking after teaming up with chef Roy Choi at the Bottlerock Music Festival over the weekend.

