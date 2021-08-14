Romelu has power to help Blues: Tuchel

LONDON • New Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku will not get to make his second debut at home against Crystal Palace today but there will be 37 other Premier League games for the Belgian international to stamp his mark.

Since Thomas Tuchel took over as manager in January following Frank Lampard's sacking, the Blues have been transformed, winning their second Champions League trophy in May.

Chelsea added the Uefa Super Cup to their trophy collection on Wednesday but Tuchel yesterday confirmed the main reason he signed Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club-record £97.5 million (S$183 million) fee was because he was targeting the league title.

Tuchel's side finished fourth last term and netted just 58 league goals - the lowest tally of the sides that finished in the top four and 25 behind English champions Manchester City.

Lukaku, whose 24 league goals and 10 assists helped Inter secure their first Serie A title in 11 years, has all the attributes to greatly improve the London club's attack and bridge the gap to their fellow title contenders.

"We're very happy to have Romelu back," Tuchel said ahead of today's season opener against Patrick Vieira's Eagles.

"In terms of personality, speed, power, he can hopefully be an excellent addition. He has the power, the physique to help us. He has the experience and personality to have a huge impact.

"At the same time, he's a humble guy and a true team player. He cares about Chelsea... we're happy that he's our player now.

"We think Romelu's strengths are a big variety. He'll give us new power when we cross from the side. I don't think we have to change our style to make him shine."

Part of that reasoning stems from Chelsea's long-held preference for a target man, from Didier Drogba to Diego Costa and the recently departed Olivier Giroud.

Pundit Gary Neville said on the Overlap podcast: "A Costa, a Drogba, a single-point striker, that physical presence that wants to carry that line. They've had that in their armoury for 20 years. It suits Chelsea football club."

113 Premier League goals scored by Romelu Lukaku during his spells in England with Manchester United, Everton and West Brom. But he failed to score in 15 appearances for Chelsea.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia was also gushing with optimism.

"Lukaku is quite simply one of the world's best strikers and goalscorers," she said.

"We are absolutely delighted to be bringing him back to the club he loves, and are excited to be adding his talent to our Champions League-winning squad.

"We are of course looking to build on last season's success, and Lukaku will play a big role in achieving our targets."

Having secured his main transfer target, Tuchel is looking forward to competing on all fronts this term.

"Last season, we came fourth... so there are some bridges to be built to close the gaps," he added.

"We had a strong half a season with the group with a fantastic ending... now, a very exciting start with a (Super Cup) trophy at the beginning."

The hosts will miss winger Hakim Ziyech after he injured his arm during their Super Cup win over Villarreal but no surgery will be required, while midfielder N'Golo Kante is a doubt today.

REUTERS

CHELSEA V PALACE

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 10pm