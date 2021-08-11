Rome sweet Rome, Italy's new hero

ROME • The star of Italy's Olympic team, Lamont Marcell Jacobs, returned home as a national hero on Monday after the country's best performance in the history of the Games capped an unforgettable summer of sport for the Mediterranean nation.

Dozens of supporters, family and friends were on hand inside Rome's Fiumicino Airport to greet Jacobs - undoubtedly Italy's man of the past two weeks after racing to a surprise win in the men's 100 metres and setting a European record of 9.80 seconds.

Coming hot on the heels of the Azzurri's memorable triumph at Euro 2020, Italy won 40 medals in Tokyo, a national record which comfortably beats the previous best hauls of 36 in 1960 and 1932.

Their track-and-field tally of five golds also surpassed their previous best of three.

Italians have delighted in the exploits of their athletes in Japan, who have provided some of the iconic moments of this year's Games and won gold in events in which they are traditionally also-rans, like their maiden 4x100m relay triumph, which Jacobs was part of.

"I would never have imagined such an amazing Olympics even in my dreams, to win two gold medals and to be flagbearer at the closing was incredible," he said, after hugging his mother and friends upon arrival.

The double gold medallist also told Il Messaggero daily he was not bothered by suspicions of doping raised by the media, and that hard work was to thank for his record-breaking exploits in Tokyo.

The 26-year-old's performances - his previous career highlight was this year's European indoor 60m title - led to reports highlighting doping cases involving breakout stars in athletics, stories Giovanni Malago, the president of the Italian Olympic Committee, described as "unpleasant".

Jacobs said: "These controversies do not affect me. I know that I got here by making many sacrifices. I have been through disappointments and defeats, but I always got back up and rolled my sleeves up.

"If I have reached this point, it is only thanks to hard work. They can write what they want."

He also said last week he split from Giacomo Spazzini once he heard his former nutritionist was allegedly being investigated for a connection with performance-enhancing substances.

"This is something that honestly, I am not involved with, because from the very first moment we heard about this thing that happened, we stopped working with him," Jacobs added.

"But we are not worried, in fact the person was involved in a situation which was not his fault. At the end of the situation, he was not considered guilty, so we are relaxed about it."

Also on same return flight to Rome from Tokyo were the five members of Italy's rhythmic gymnastics team who won the bronze on the last day of the Games on Sunday - Italy's 40th medal.

