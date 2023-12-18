Roma will face Feyenoord in Europa League playoffs

NYON, Switzerland - AS Roma will meet Feyenoord in the Europa League knockout round playoffs for a place in the competition's last 16.

Roma defeated Feyenoord in the final of the 2021-22 Europa Conference League, and the sides also met in last season's Europa League at the quarter-final stage, with Roma again coming out on top, 4-2 on aggregate.

Roma, managed by Jose Mourinho, reached the final of last season's competition where they lost to Sevilla on penalties while Feyenoord lifted the Europa League trophy in 2002, defeating Borussia Dortmund in the final, and also won in 1974.

The pick of the other ties sees AC Milan take on Stade Rennes of France.

Milan, who have won the Champions League on seven occasions, have never won the Europa League. They defeated Newcastle United in their final Champions League group game this season but finished third behind Borussia Dortmund and Paris St Germain.

The eight group runners-up from the Europa League face eight third-placed sides from the Champions League group stages, with the winners of the two-legged playoffs progressing to the last 16.

The eight group winners from the Europa League already qualified for the last 16 are West Ham United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Rangers, Atalanta, Liverpool, Villareal, Slavia Prague and Bayer Leverkusen.

The first legs of the ties will take place on Feb. 15, with the return matches a week later on Feb. 22.

Draw in full:

Feyenoord v AS Roma

AC Milan v Stade Rennes

RC Lens v Freiburg

Young Boys v Sporting Lisbon

Benfica v Toulouse

Sporting Braga v Qarabag

Galatasaray v Sparta Prague

Shakhtar Donetsk v Olympique de Marseille REUTERS