Roma stall in top-four chase with goalless Lecce draw

LECCE, Italy - AS Roma's bid for a top-four finish suffered a blow as they were unable to break the deadlock in a 0-0 draw at Lecce in Serie A on Monday.

Roma are fifth in the standings with 52 points, five points behind Bologna in fourth place, the final guaranteed Champions League qualifying spot. Atalanta, who have played one match fewer, are in sixth place with 50 points. Lecce are 13th with 29.

The hosts had chances in the first half but they were frustrated by a solid performance from Roma's goalkeeper Mile Svilar.

Both teams continued to create opportunities after halftime, with Lecce's Patrick Dorgu firing wide from close range shortly after the hour mark, while Roma's Houssem Aouar had a shot kept out by an incredible reaction save from Lecce keeper Wladimiro Falcone.

Remi Oudin had the chance to be the home side's hero in stoppage time, but his long-range shot was narrowly off target. REUTERS