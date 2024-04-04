Roma seek derby win over Lazio to try to keep alive Champions League hopes

AS Roma will redouble their efforts to rejoin Europe's top clubs in the Champions League after a five-year absence when they play Lazio in Serie A's Rome derby on Saturday.

Roma last made it to Europe's elite club competition in 2018-19, reaching the last 16, but the fans at the Stadio Olimpico still recall fondly the previous season, the club's best European campaign since they made the final in 1984.

Liverpool, who beat Roma 4-2 on penalties in the Italian capital in the 1984 final, also ended Roma's fairytale with an aggregate 7-6 win in the 2018 semi-finals before Juergen Klopp's side went on to lose the trophy to record winners Real Madrid.

Roma are fifth in the league standings on 52 points with eight games left. They are five points behind strong top-four contenders Bologna and six clear of seventh-placed Lazio.

Although Roma's bid for a top-four finish suffered a setback on Monday when they were unable to break the deadlock in a 0-0 draw at Lecce, Daniele De Rossi's run at the helm of the Rome side continues to impress.

De Rossi took over from Jose Mourinho in January and his first 10 Serie A games include seven wins and two draws, with their sole defeat coming against runaway leaders Inter Milan.

He faces challenging opponents in Lazio, who still recall the scent of Europe after their recent last-16 exit to Bayern Munich and have all but given up on their own chances of clinching a European spot for next year.

"I've experienced many Rome derbies (but) for the first time I will experience it as a coach," De Rossi said.

"However, I have to prepare for a football match and I can't think about emotions. We know (Lazio coach Igor) Tudor, we'll be ready."

Roma have failed to beat Lazio in their last four meetings and November's Serie A draw was followed by a 1-0 defeat in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals in January.

Third-placed Juventus will hope to improve their poor league form in a home clash against fellow Coppa Italia semi-finalists Fiorentina on Sunday.

If they fail to pick up three points this weekend, Juve will extend their winless Serie A streak to five games and give Bologna a chance to leapfrog them in the standings with a win at lowly Frosinone.

Inter, who are closing in on winning the Scudetto, are away at Udinese on Monday while AC Milan, in second, host 13th-placed Lecce on Saturday. REUTERS