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Roma rally to draw 3-3 at Napoli as Como keep on winning

NAPLES, Italy, Oct 24 - Napoli midfielder Frank Anguissa scored with a superb overhead kick but AS Roma twice came from behind to secure a 3-3 draw in a pulsating Serie A clash in Naples, while Como kept up their good form with a 2-0 home win against Sassuolo.

Roma could have gone top of the table with victory but, having trailed 2-0 and then 3-2 late on, will be pleased with a point as they also preserved their 15-game unbeaten run in Serie A that dates back to April.

They are in third place with 18 points from eight games, one point behind leaders Inter Milan and Lazio, who have each played a game fewer.

Napoli will be disappointed not to have managed the game better as Anguissa’s spectacular overhead kick gave them the lead and Scott McTominay doubled the advantage.

At that stage they were cruising, but two goals in four minutes from Matias Soule and Leonardo Balerdi drew Roma level.

When McTominay added his second in the closing stages the momentum swung back in Napoli’s favour, but Balerdi headed an equaliser for Roma with a minute remaining.

Two second-half goals from Anastasios Douvikas took Como to victory against Sassuolo as the Greek striker continued his red-hot form.

He has scored five goals in his last four games in all competitions and provided two clinical finishes in the box as Como climbed to fourth place with 17 points from their eight games. Sassuolo are in 14th.

"He (Douvikas) is growing in a way that could make him a very, very important centre-forward," Como coach Cesc Fabregas said. "In the last three years he has been one of those signings that has given a lot of satisfaction."

Bologna were 2-0 winners at Cagliari as they claimed their second victory of the season.

Defender Nicolo Casale scored his first goal in almost four years to give Bologna the lead before Federico Bernardeschi doubled the advantage for the visitors.

"It was a very difficult game on a tough pitch," Bernardeschi said. "These games are won with character. Cagliari made us suffer, but in the second half we reacted well." REUTERS