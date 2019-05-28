Rolling Becks the years

David Beckham celebrating after scoring the fifth goal in a 5-0 win over Bayern Munich at Old Trafford on Sunday to mark the 20th anniversary of Manchester United’s famous treble in 1999.

The 44-year-old rolled back the years as he left a baffled Bayern defender on the floor with some neat footwork before smashing the ball into the roof of the net to the delight of a crowd in excess of 60,000.

Twenty years after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer conjured up the last-gasp winner against Bayern in the 1999 Champions League final, the current United boss scored again against the German side that included Lothar Matthaus, Stefan Effenberg, Sammy Kuffour and Carsten Jancker from the 1999 starting line-up.

Dwight Yorke, Nicky Butt and Louis Saha also found the net as the charity match raised £1.5 million (S$2.62 million) for the Manchester United Foundation. Beckham took to Instagram to express his delight in seeing Alex Ferguson back at Old Trafford as manager for the day.

It was the first time Ferguson, 77, had been in a dugout since undergoing major surgery after suffering a brain haemorrhage last May.

“Emotional to see the Boss back and to be on the same field with the players that we made history with… Incredible feeling,” Beckham wrote.

Ferguson was also happy to be back in action, telling BT Sport: “Making the effort to get here was the main thing. I had 27 years here, I can’t forget that. I think the impressive thing for me is they’ve all turned up. Some of them are in great condition, some are not, but they still came.”