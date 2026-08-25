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Morgan Rogers says there’s more to come after starting life at Chelsea with a goal

Chelsea’s Morgan Rogers celebrating after scoring their second goal in the 3-2 Premier League win over Fulham.

LONDON – Morgan Rogers marked his competitive debut for Chelsea with a goal in the 3-2 Premier League victory over Fulham on Aug 24 and while the forward was pleased with his performance, he said he has still to hit top gear.

Chelsea paid a British record £117 million (S$202.8 million) fee to sign Rogers from Aston Villa in July and he did not take long to show what he is capable of, netting their second goal with a side-footed effort at Craven Cottage.

The 24-year-old combined well with fellow attackers Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro before being substituted by manager Xabi Alonso with about 10 minutes left.

“I didn’t feel that sharp towards the end, I was a bit tired and that’s why I came off for the last 10 minutes,” Rogers told Chelsea’s website.

“Coming to a new team, you don’t want to come in sluggish and off the pace, so I tried to keep myself in the best shape as possible and I’ve tried to get up to speed as quickly as I can.

“I still think there are more gears to go, and I’ve got to try and find them as quickly as possible because the games are coming thick and fast.”

Chelsea next face Luton Town in the League Cup on Aug 27. REUTERS