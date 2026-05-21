Rogers named Europa League player of the season after inspiring Villa victory

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May 21 - Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers has been named the Europa League Player of the Season after inspiring his side to a 3-0 victory over German team Freiburg in the final, UEFA said on Thursday.

The 23-year-old England international capped a stellar continental campaign by scoring the third goal and providing an assist in the Istanbul decider on Wednesday, securing the trophy and ending a 30-year wait for silverware for the Premier League club.

Rogers was a cornerstone of Villa's run to the final, also scoring against Salzburg and Bologna, and recording five assists.

Freiburg forward Johan Manzambi was named the Europa League Revelation of the Season after the 20-year-old Swiss international featured in all 15 matches for the runners-up, scoring twice, including a crucial semi-final strike against Braga, and providing two assists. REUTERS