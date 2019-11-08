Rodrygo can be a Real star: Zidane

MADRID • It is a path well travelled by many former Santos youth-team graduates.

Robinho and Neymar were both propelled into the public consciousness after their big-money moves from the Brazilian club to Spain's La Liga.

And Rodrygo looks set to be their latest star export. Despite moving for €45 million (S$67.6 million) in the summer, the Brazil Under-23 forward slipped under the radar following Real Madrid's record splurge to the tune of €315 million.

Coach Zinedine Zidane has also been careful not to overburden the 18-year-old, who has made four appearances in La Liga with two strikes, as he adapts to Spanish football.

But while Rodrygo has made only two starts in the top flight, the hype has been building since he came off the bench to score after just over a minute against Osasuna in September, the fastest goal by a Real debutant.

At his presentation ceremony, club president Florentino Perez called him one of the world's "great prodigies". After his Champions League Group A hat-trick against Galatasaray on Wednesday night, it is hard to argue otherwise.

On just his fourth start for the club, Rodrygo announced his arrival on the big stage as Real hammered the Turkish champions 6-0, registering the fastest brace in the competition after seven minutes.

He then completed the perfect hat-trick (left foot, header and right foot) in stoppage time to become the Champions League's second-youngest treble scorer after Real great Raul in 1995.

Fellow striker Karim Benzema also made history with a brace to surpass Alfredo di Stefano's record of 49 goals, with his 50 goals putting him third on Real's all-time list behind Cristiano Ronaldo (105) and Raul (66) in the European Cup.

Captain Sergio Ramos was the other scorer on the night from the spot, but there was only one name on the lips of everyone at the Santiago Bernabeu.

While Rodrygo told reporters "today, my dream came true", Zidane felt his breakout display had been coming.

2nd At 18 years 301 days, Rodrygo is the second-youngest player to score a Champions League hat-trick, after Real Madrid's Raul (18 years 113 days) against Ferencvarosi in October 1995.

"He doesn't surprise me," said the Frenchman. "He is intelligent, learns very fast, and wants to improve. Physically, he has to get better, but technically, he knows how to do everything with the ball."

Although critics have used the case of fellow Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr, who is a year older and has struggled in his second season at Real, to warn against getting too excited over Rodrygo, Rivaldo feels the latter has a brighter future.

The Selecao and Barcelona great told Spanish daily AS: "The thing that marks the difference between them is when it comes to finishing.

"Rodrygo has more killer instinct than Vinicius."

