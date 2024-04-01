Rodrygo brace leads Real to 2-0 win over Bilbao

MADRID - Rodrygo netted a goal in each half as Real Madrid secured a 2-0 home win against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, cementing their position at the top of the LaLiga table.

Real have 75 points, eight ahead of Barcelona in second and 10 clear of third-placed Girona. Bilbao are fourth with 56 points.

Rodrygo broke the deadlock after eight minutes, calmly curling the ball into the far corner after a composed run to the edge of the box, as the Bilbao defence failed to close down the Brazilian winger.

In the 73rd minute, Rodrygo was played free on the wing by Jude Bellingham on a counter-attack, giving him time and space to run into the box and guide the ball into the bottom corner. REUTERS