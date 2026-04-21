Rodri set to miss Burnley trip as red-hot Man City chase Arsenal

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MANCHESTER, England, April 21 - Manchester City have been dealt a blow ahead of Wednesday's visit to Burnley, with midfielder Rodri likely to miss the match and centre back Ruben Dias still sidelined, coach Pep Guardiola said as his side chase Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Rodri, the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, sustained the injury late in Sunday's 2-1 win over Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium. Guardiola said at the time the issue appeared to be related to the 29-year-old Spain international's groin.

Portugal international Dias, meanwhile, has not featured since last month's Champions League Round of 16 second-leg home defeat by Real Madrid.

"I think for tomorrow Rodri will not be ready. We will see for the FA Cup semi-final against Southampton (this weekend)," Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday. "Dias is not ready yet."

Arsenal, favourites to lift their first league title since 2004 after leading the race since October, are top on 70 points from 33 matches while City have 67 and a game in hand.

While Arsenal have lost their last four domestic matches in all competitions, City have regained their momentum since defeating Mikel Arteta's side in the League Cup final.

"It's a demanding game we had (on Sunday), both emotionally and physically. But at the same time, we have six games left. We know exactly what is going to happen, when we get the result or if we don't get the result," the Spaniard added.

"Both teams know they cannot lose or drop points. It will be difficult to recover, and our calendar is so demanding.

"For the team chasing, it is more difficult mentally and physically. After what happened against Arsenal, we have to go to Burnley and perform at the level we have to." REUTERS