Rodgers wants 'talisman' Vardy fit and well soon

LONDON • Brendan Rodgers hopes that Jamie Vardy will not be sidelined for long after Leicester's leading scorer limped off during Wednesday's 4-1 Premier League win against West Ham.

The striker was hurt after clearing a ball in the first half at the King Power Stadium.

He was treated for several minutes before returning to play, only to fall to the turf clutching his leg.

This time, the 33-year-old was forced to come off as Kelechi Iheanacho replaced him.

Vardy is the Premier League's top scorer with 17 goals this term and would be a huge miss if he is out for an extended period.

But, speaking after the match, his manager Rodgers said: "It is not his hamstring, which is good. Hopefully over the next couple of days, it will ease off and he will be fit.

"Jamie is a real talisman for the team, but if we are going to have success, it is about the team.

"He hasn't played for us in a number of games and the team have still played well, but we want him fit and well. He's such a good player and we hope it's not too serious."

Leicester, the 2015-16 champions, are third in the league as they bid to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Back-to-back defeats by Southampton and Burnley had cast some doubt over the Foxes' top-four credentials, but goals by Harvey Barnes and Ricardo Pereira put them in control by half-time.

Skipper Mark Noble gave West Ham a lifeline in the 50th minute when he converted a penalty, but Ayoze Perez's late double, his first from the penalty spot, underlined Leicester's superiority.

While Vardy has retired from international duty, his fine form had prompted suggestions England manager Gareth Southgate might try to tempt him back into the fold ahead of Euro 2020.

With Tottenham's Harry Kane (hamstring tendon) and Marcus Rashford (back stress fracture) out for lengthy periods, the Three Lions are short on attacking options.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS