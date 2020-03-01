Rodgers upset with VAR call in Foxes' loss to bottom club Norwich

LONDON • Brendan Rodgers admitted he was "bitterly disappointed" to see Kelechi Iheanacho's goal disallowed for handball before Jamal Lewis fired bottom club Norwich to a 1-0 home victory over his Leicester side on Friday.

Daniel Farke's men ended a four-game winless run as they took three points for just the second time in 15 Premier League matches. They are four points behind 17th-placed Aston Villa (25).

Leicester remain third on 50 points but have won just one of their last seven league games, as their bid to qualify for the Champions League hits a rocky patch.

Foxes boss Rodgers was furious with the VAR (video assistant referee) ruling and said: "We think it's very, very harsh.

"Obviously it hits their player's arm first. We're bitterly disappointed not to get it, because we were the better team in the game.

"I've watched a lot of games this week in the Champions League and Europa League and they seem to get to the decisions much quicker than they do in the Premier League."

Farke insisted handball was the correct call, saying: "It was more or less handball but the speed of the game makes it hard to judge so it is perfect for the VAR."

Iheanacho's curling shot four minutes into the second half beat goalkeeper Tim Krul from the edge of the area. But the ball had bounced onto his arm as he competed for possession with Ben Godfrey and VAR intervened.

The Premier League has witnessed several controversies by the technology this season, in particular decisions involving offside calls.

Arsene Wenger, Fifa's chief of global development, said last week the law should be changed so that a player is onside if any part of their body that can score a goal is behind or level with the relevant defender.

For instance, even if the attacker's nose is offside by a mere centimetre, he will not be penalised.

671 Minutes since Norwich's last goal from open play - Todd Cantwell's goal against Crystal Palace on Jan 1 - before Jamal Lewis' 70th-minute winner against Leicester.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino backed the former Arsenal manager on Friday by saying: "I'm certainly in favour of discussing a new way of looking at the offside rule, to see if it can help...

"Some of (the decisions) are very, very close and it's difficult to see whether it's offside, so we have to look at whether we can make the offside rule clearer."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE