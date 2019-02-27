Rodgers closing in on EPL return with Leicester

LONDON • Brendan Rodgers will soon make his return to managing in the Premier League, as Celtic "very reluctantly" granted him permission to talk to Leicester City.

The 46-year-old Northern Irishman, who has not coached a Premier League team since being sacked by Liverpool in October 2015, is in talks about filling the vacancy left by Claude Puel, who was sacked last Sunday.

Rodgers, who came agonisingly close to landing an elusive Premier League title for Liverpool in the 2013-14 season, has rebuilt his reputation in Scotland, guiding Celtic to a historic double treble in two seasons and are on course for a third one this term.

However, not even the lure of that - and getting the better of Rangers manager Steven Gerrard who played under him at Liverpool - has been enough to deter him from meeting the Leicester hierarchy.

"Celtic Football Club today confirmed that it has been approached by Leicester City to speak to Brendan Rodgers with regard to their current managerial vacancy," read a Celtic statement.

"Brendan has indicated to the club that this is an opportunity he wishes to investigate further and therefore, very reluctantly, the club has granted him permission to speak to Leicester."

Prior to Liverpool, Rodgers was in charge at Swansea, where he introduced a brand of possession-based play inspired by his interest in Spanish football.

Since arriving at Parkhead in 2016, Rodgers has won two league titles, three Scottish League Cups and two Scottish Cups.

2

Scottish Premier League titles Brendan Rodgers won with Celtic.

Celtic are currently eight points clear of local rivals Rangers in the Scottish Premiership as they chase an eighth consecutive top-division title.

Puel was dismissed after 16 months in charge following Saturday's 4-1 defeat by Crystal Palace.

The 57-year-old Frenchman left the club 12th in the Premier League, having lost five of their past six league games and just eight points above the relegation zone.

First-team coaches Mike Stowell and Adam Sadler were put in temporary charge for their league match at home to Brighton yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS