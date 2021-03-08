Rodgers cheered as Foxes keep up the chase

LONDON • Leicester have several issues to sort out in the summer, notably finding an understudy for Jamie Vardy, so securing Champions League football for the first time since their 2015-16 title-winning season will definitely help with talent recruitment.

The Foxes turned up the heat in the Premier League's top-four battle as they struck late to earn a 2-1 victory at relegation-threatened Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Daniel Amartey's 88th-minute header completed a comeback win for Leicester, who stretched their unbeaten away run to 10 games.

It provisionally moved Brendan Rodgers' side above Manchester United into second place with 53 points from 28 games, with the Red Devils playing at runaway leaders Manchester City yesterday.

Adam Lallana opened the scoring in the 10th minute for his first goal for the Seagulls since joining last summer and he was also unlucky to see his header bounce off the post in the 40th minute as Brighton dominated the first half.

However, Kelechi Iheanacho drew Leicester level from Youri Tielemans' pass in the 62nd minute, and that was a sign for the visitors to take control of the game, culminating in Amartey's late winner.

Rodgers was pleased with his team's battling spirit at the Amex Stadium after their first win in six games in all competitions.

"It says everything," the Leicester manager said. "You come away against a very good side. Brighton had a full week to prepare and we're off the back of a tough week on Wednesday, so to show that mentality, I was pleased.

"You don't want to go behind, but when you do, it shows your mentality when you don't crumble."

While Vardy, their top scorer this term with 14 goals in all competitions, started against Brighton, the 34-year-old fired blanks again and has now netted just once in his last 14 appearances.

Iheanacho has picked up the slack in the meantime - he grabbed his second league goal in as many appearances after scoring just once in his last 17 top-flight appearances - but for Rodgers, Vardy remains "irreplaceable".

On the veteran striker, he said: "The number of games we play and the demands that are put on players... he's not going to be able to play to that rhythm and style every game. Our idea in the summer will be to strengthen the squad again."

