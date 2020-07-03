Rodgers accepts blame for Foxes' winless run

LONDON • Brendan Rodgers has taken the blame for Leicester's poor run of form, as their winless streak since the restart of the Premier League season continued with a 2-1 defeat by Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

The Foxes had looked a safe bet for qualification for the Champions League, but need to get back to winning ways after two draws and a loss since the resumption.

"I assume the responsibility for the results. That's what I'm here to do," said Rodgers, whose team host Crystal Palace tomorrow.

"We're in a strong position. We still have it within our hands to achieve what would be a dream for us. But, since we've come back, we've not got the performance right. We need to win on Saturday."

Leicester remained in third place on 55 points, one more than fourth-placed Chelsea, who lost 3-2 at West Ham. Everton moved up to 11th on 44 points and they are unbeaten in nine league matches at Goodison Park - seven of those since Carlo Ancelotti took over as manager.

The Toffees grabbed the lead in the 10th minute when Brazilian striker Richarlison slotted home.

Ancelotti's side doubled their lead, in controversial circumstances, when Everton defender Michael Keane and Wilfred Ndidi challenged for a header in the box and the video assistant referee (VAR) ruled the Leicester midfielder had handled the ball.

Gylfi Sigurdsson converted from the spot.

With his side 2-0 down at the break, Rodgers made a double change with James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho introduced.

The switch had a swift impact. The visitors pulled one back six minutes after the restart, when Iheanacho sought a loose ball and Mason Holgate's clearance hit him and flew past Jordan Pickford.

Although Leicester were on top for stretches of the second half, they struggled to create openings against an Everton defence that was well-marshalled by Keane.

Ancelotti said he was not giving up hope of a late push for a Europa League slot, adding: "We are happy to be involved and would like to be until the last minute of the last game."

