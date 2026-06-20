‘Rocky spirit’ needed for Brazil to deliver knockout blow at World Cup

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Brazil fans at the Philadelphia Museum of Art ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Haiti on June 18.

PHILADELPHIA - A bold, syncopated blast of trumpets blare in the heart of Philadelphia.

This opening is instantly recognisable.

It is seven hours before Brazil play their second FIFA World Cup match, against Haiti on June 19, a game that will see the Selecao comfortably win 3-0 in front of 68,324 supporters.

Bill Conti’s Gonna Fly Now is playing on a few mobile phones, and several Brazilians clad in their national team kits, some even with a yellow Rocky robe, dash up the 72 “Rocky Steps” – coloured in green and blue as part of the tournament branding – leading to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Hundreds more queue for their turn to pose beside the Rocky statue.

The day before, a museum staff member says, the crowd numbered in the thousands.

They have all come to play homage to Rocky Balboa – played by Sylvester Stallone – who in the 1976 film Rocky, raced up these very stairs in one of the most iconic scenes in movie history.

Fifty years later, the steps remain a popular tourist spot for visitors eager to recreate Rocky’s triumphant run.

Likewise, Brazilians also love their legends and a vintage.

Nostalgia is in the air hours later as fans of the five-time champions stream into the Lincoln Financial Field for the match.

On the back of the supporters’ yellow and blue jerseys are not the names of their current team, but those of Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Pele, Kaka, Romario and even Dunga.

Even during the match, a tifo unfurled by die-hard fans features a pantheon of Brazilian greats: Didi, a World Cup winner in 1958 and 1962, and Garrincha among the list.

The overwhelming presence of the past also tells a story about the present.

Led by skipper Marquinhos, the 2026 team have yet to captivate or entertain a football-obsessed nation like their most iconic sides once did.

The “joga bonito” (the beautiful game in Portuguese) spirit was missing yet again against Haiti, one of the minnows at this tournament who are ranked world No. 83, 77 places below Brazil.

After a disappointing 1-1 draw with Morocco, this was the perfect game to get their World Cup campaign back on track.

Manchester United’s Matheus Cunha found the back of the net twice in the opening half, and Vinicius Junior made it two in two matches to send the Selecao 3-0 up into the break.

Clinical in the opening 45 minutes, the Selecao lacked flair and an expectant crowd waited for them to undo the handbrake and entertain in the second period.

But the Brazilians were more keen on running out the clock and conserving energy, rather than scoring more goals.

Sections of their fans left the venue as early as the 80th minute, before the game ended 3-0.

Brazil comfortably won 3-0 against Haiti in front of 68,324 supporters. PHOTO: REUTERS

For those who witnessed Pele’s 1970 team, largely regarded as one of the greatest teams in football history, this was almost an unimaginable scene.

Even younger fans who grew up mesmerised by the swagger and beauty of the 2002 generation, when Ronaldinho and Ronaldo turned sceptics into believers with every touch, would struggle to comprehend this.

On June 19, Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr was one of the rare players who was able to get the crowd off its feet, but even those moments were fleeting.

With the entertainment on the pitch lacking, it was left to the fans to put up a show, as they transformed the stands into a vibrant sea of yellow, creating a carnival-like atmosphere with drums, samba rhythms, and infectious energy.

Outside, some supporters had even set up makeshift barbecue pits before the match, grilling meat and singing along to music as they soaked up the festivities.

After quarter-final exits at the last two tournaments, fans are praying for a deeper run this time. Brazil currently sit top of Group C on goal difference and are in a strong position to qualify for the round of 32.

Elias Neto, 33, who travelled from Sao Paulo for this game, had watched Brazil at the Qatar World Cup in 2022 and during the home tournament in 2014.

While he accepts the scepticism around the current team compared to past greats, he believes they can succeed with a different strategy, especially with a wily tactician in the experienced Italian Carlo Ancelotti.

Neto, who works in sports medicine, said: “You can compare this team to 1994, where people were not really believing in the team. I think people back home accept that this team will not always put on a show, but they expect the team to win the matches. If we focus on victories, I think people will be okay.”

Another Brazilian, 30-year-old Alessandro Rocha, who owns a cleaning business in Philadelphia, agreed that the nation had already accepted that this team will not produce much flair.

He added: “Back in the day, we used to be the best nation in the whole world, as far as soccer goes and the style. But I’m still very confident with the team, and I hope it makes it to the finals.”

A sixth world title will satiate a nation hungry for success, but based on the two performances, the Selecao will need to be more convincing to dethrone talented teams such as France, England or even South American rivals Argentina.

But they can take a leaf from Rocky, who proved that underdogs are most lethal when everyone has written them off.

Neto, who also visited the “Rocky Steps” before the match, said: “People see these steps as like conquering something, but what people don’t remember is that Rocky was turning up here again and again every morning.

“It is a huge sign of consistency, perseverance, so it sends a message. Our team needs a bit of that Rocky spirit.”