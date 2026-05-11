Rochdale return to English Football League with shootout win over Boreham Wood

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May 10 - Rochdale's rollercoaster season ended in celebration and promotion to League Two with a 3-1 win on penalties over Boreham Wood in the National League playoff final at Wembley on Sunday, after coming from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw.

Boreham looked in control with just over 20 minutes left through goals from Matt Rush and Abdul Abdulmalik, but Tyler Smith pulled one back and Emmanuel Dieseruvwe equalised deep into added time to force extra time.

Rochdale keeper Oliver Whatmuff saved two in the shootout with his teammates putting away all three penalties and Cameron Coxe hit the bar with Boreham's fourth spot kick.

"I think that's the first two penalties I've saved in ages," Whatmuff told DAZN.

"I was down to take a penalty as well and I was more confident taking one than saving one.

Rochdale thought they had done the job on the final day of the season when Emmanuel Dieseruvwe put his side ahead against promotion rivals York City in added time, only to concede an equaliser which sent them to the playoffs.

"I think going up this way is better, we're at the home of football, the pitch was unbelievable and so were the fans," Whatmuff added.

"Suffering that agony against York helped us."

Rochdale were relegated three years ago after 102 years as a Football League club, while Boreham Wood were seconds away from reaching the fourth tier for the first time. REUTERS