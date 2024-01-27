Roberto de Zerbi coy over Liverpool talk after Jurgen Klopp’s ‘sad’ exit plan

LONDON – Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto de Zerbi refused to be drawn on talk that he could succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, following the German’s shock decision to quit at the end of this season.
De Zerbi is among the early favourites to take over Klopp following the bombshell announcement on Jan 26. The Italian has earned plaudits for his impressive work at Brighton, leading them to a first European campaign this term.
However, he would not contemplate suggestions that he could be offered the chance to manage Liverpool, who sit top of the English Premier League at present.
“My focus is just on the last part of the season,” he said.
“We are going to compete and to play a historic part of the season. We compete in the Premier League to reach the same target as last season (qualifying for Europe).
“We’re going to play the last 16 in the Europa League and we compete in the FA Cup.”
De Zerbi is contracted to Brighton until 2026 and has significantly enhanced his coaching reputation since replacing Graham Potter at the Amex Stadium in 2022.
But the 44-year-old said there was no update on a potential new contract after revealing in December that he was in discussions with the Seagulls.
Asked about Klopp’s decision to step down due to the draining demands of the job and taking a year off, de Zerbi admitted it will be a significant loss for the Premier League.
Klopp has said he will never see himself managing another English club because of his love and respect for Liverpool.
“I’m very sad because, if he changes league, changes country, the Premier League loses one of the best coaches in the world,” he said.
“I consider Klopp, (Pep) Guardiola, (Carlo) Ancelotti, (Marcelo) Bielsa the best coaches in the world and I’m sad for it.
“But I can understand it very well. I think our work is the best work you can do but it is very tough. You need energy. You have to push every day. If you don’t work with the right energy, you lose everything.”
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso has also played down speculation he could replace Klopp in the summer, saying: “What comes next, I don’t know.”
Alonso, a former Liverpool player whose unbeaten Leverkusen side sit four points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga table, has been linked to a return to the club where he won the 2005 Champions League as a player.
“I’m trying to give my best to help prepare my players to be ready. And that’s my goal, what comes next, I don’t know,” said the Spaniard, whose contract with Leverkusen also ends 2026.
Saying the “speculation is normal”, Alonso added: “At the moment I am really happy here... I’m not thinking about May, I’m thinking about tomorrow’s game.
“We are on an intense and beautiful journey here in Leverkusen.”
German media have reported that the 42-year-old has a clause in his contract which allows him to leave for one of his former clubs – Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern.
“I am not thinking about the next step,” Alonso insisted.
“I am thinking about where I am right now. I am in a great place and I am enjoying myself. And I think it’s the right place, so that’s all I can say. What’s going to happen in the future? I don’t know and I don’t really care at the moment.”
He also praised Klopp, saying he has “huge respect and great admiration for what Jurgen did for the last nine years in Liverpool – and how he did it”.
In an interview with AFP and other media in November, Alonso described Klopp as “unbelievable” and said that “I would have loved to be coached by Jurgen Klopp”. AFP