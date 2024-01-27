Roberto de Zerbi coy over Liverpool talk after Jurgen Klopp’s ‘sad’ exit plan

LONDON – Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto de Zerbi refused to be drawn on talk that he could succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, following the German’s shock decision to quit at the end of this season.

De Zerbi is among the early favourites to take over Klopp following the bombshell announcement on Jan 26. The Italian has earned plaudits for his impressive work at Brighton, leading them to a first European campaign this term.

However, he would not contemplate suggestions that he could be offered the chance to manage Liverpool, who sit top of the English Premier League at present.

“My focus is just on the last part of the season,” he said.

“We are going to compete and to play a historic part of the season. We compete in the Premier League to reach the same target as last season (qualifying for Europe).

“We’re going to play the last 16 in the Europa League and we compete in the FA Cup.”

De Zerbi is contracted to Brighton until 2026 and has significantly enhanced his coaching reputation since replacing Graham Potter at the Amex Stadium in 2022.

But the 44-year-old said there was no update on a potential new contract after revealing in December that he was in discussions with the Seagulls.

Asked about Klopp’s decision to step down due to the draining demands of the job and taking a year off, de Zerbi admitted it will be a significant loss for the Premier League.

Klopp has said he will never see himself managing another English club because of his love and respect for Liverpool.

“I’m very sad because, if he changes league, changes country, the Premier League loses one of the best coaches in the world,” he said.

“I consider Klopp, (Pep) Guardiola, (Carlo) Ancelotti, (Marcelo) Bielsa the best coaches in the world and I’m sad for it.

“But I can understand it very well. I think our work is the best work you can do but it is very tough. You need energy. You have to push every day. If you don’t work with the right energy, you lose everything.”