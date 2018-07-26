Rivalling records from last season 'impossible': Pep

EAST RUTHERFORD (New Jersey) • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has ruled out another record-breaking English Premier League campaign, insisting that a repeat of last season's feats will be "impossible".

City's dominance last term was underscored by a slew of records as they romped to their first league title of the Guardiola era.

They became the first EPL team to win with 100 points, as well as securing the biggest title-winning margin (19 points) by scoring the most goals (106), most wins (32), most consecutive wins (18) and best goal difference (+79).

Guardiola's men broke 11 records in all, but the Spaniard envisages a far more difficult campaign when the action kicks off next month.

"We are not going to break any more records in the Premier League, it is impossible," Guardiola said ahead of his team's International Champions Cup friendly with Liverpool in New Jersey yesterday (today, Singapore time).

"I have to see the faces of my players in the next two weeks when they are together because we are here without 15 players. When we come back, we have only four or five days to prepare for (the Community Shield) against Chelsea.

"The target is (to) win the next game and how to prepare to win the game, that is the target."

Guardiola has also said he was unfazed and unsurprised by the lavish spending of City's rivals.

Liverpool have spent £250 million (S$447 million) since January in a bid to build a team capable of challenging for the title.

Guardiola has brought in only Riyad Mahrez from Leicester for £60 million in the close season.

"Every club does what they believe, I understand completely," he said. "I am not concerned. If Liverpool believe they need these players for this kind of money, that's fine.

"Last season, we increased the levels of the Premier League - 100 points. Every team will try to do better and better. All the contenders, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, will be stronger."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS