Rio may scrap Copa games

RIO DE JANEIRO • A potential increase in Covid-19 cases in Rio de Janeiro could force the city to abruptly cancel matches in this month's Copa America, Mayor Eduardo Paes warned on Friday.

An unhappy Paes said he was not consulted about the last-minute decision to host eight Copa games in Rio, adding that he would not shirk from using his powers to decree matches must be called off if the health situation deteriorated.

Brazil was unexpectedly named by South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) as the host nation on Monday, after problems with joint-hosts Colombia and Argentina. Colombia was removed amid ongoing civil unrest and Argentina withdrew due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Brazil is facing its own battle with the pandemic - more people have died there than in any nation bar the United States. Rio has seen more than 51,000 deaths, from almost 900,000 recorded cases.

But the country is still expected to host 28 games in Rio, Brasilia, Goiania and Cuiaba between next Sunday and July 10.

"I don't even know when the Copa America games are to be played in Rio and, if the situation worsens before then and the decree changes, then it changes and that's that," Paes told reporters.

"I don't see any advantage in hosting Copa America matches. We didn't ask for the Copa America and, if you ask my opinion, I think a championship like this is a bit inopportune."

Rio is set to host the first of eight matches, between Argentina and Chile at the Nilton Santos Stadium, on June 14. The semi-final will also be played there, while the final is slated for the iconic Maracana Stadium in the city.

Paes, however, added that as things stand he would not take any decision to impede the hosting of games in Rio. But he warned that strict guidelines already in place would be more rigidly enforced.

Matches in the Brazilian league, the Rio state championship, and continental competitions have taken place in Rio throughout the pandemic. Although fans were not permitted, friends, family and other guests have swelled crowds at some games into the thousands.

"You know that thing where they bring sponsors and powerful friends, that's not allowed," Paes said. "What is allowed is putting 22 players on the field with no fans."

Several stars from other South American countries, including Uruguay's Luis Suarez, have already spoken out against holding the Copa America in the pandemic.

Rumours of a boycott have also begun to emerge from the Brazil team. Several media outlets are reporting that coach Tite may resign due to a disagreement over the organisation of the tournament in his country.

Casemiro, the Brazil captain, has said the players will wait until this week to comment, adding that any decision would be made jointly by them and Tite.

"We can't talk about the issue (but) everyone knows what our position is regarding the Copa America," he said, after Brazil beat Ecuador 2-0 in a World Cup qualifying game on Friday to maintain their perfect record and stay top of the South American qualifying group for Qatar 2022 on 15 points.

"It's impossible to be clearer. We want to express our opinion after the game against Paraguay (on Tuesday)."

