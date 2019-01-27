Ringing in the fifth round

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Striker Gabriel Jesus celebrating his 23rd-minute opener for Manchester City against Burnley in the FA Cup fourth round yesterday. The floodgates opened in the second half for the hosts, who completed the 5-0 win through Bernardo Silva, Kevin de Bruyne, a Kevin Long own goal and Sergio Aguero.

ENGLISH FA CUP 4TH RD

SELECTED FIXTURES

YESTERDAY

Accrington 0 Derby 1

Man City 5 Burnley 0

Newcastle 0 Watford 2

Shrewsbury 2 Wolves 2

Millwall v Everton Late kick-off

TODAY

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Singtel TV Ch111, 11.55pm

Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday Ch111, tomorrow, 2am

