Richarlison's brace earns Toffees victory in thriller

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Everton 3

Wolves 2

LIVERPOOL • Richarlison scored twice and Alex Iwobi netted his first league goal to hand Everton a thrilling 3-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in an electrifying Premier League clash yesterday.

Wolves gifted the home side the opening goal in the fifth minute, a defensive mix-up between defender Conor Coady and goalkeeper Rui Patricio presenting the ball to Richarlison, who thumped a bouncing shot into the net.

The Toffees were equally generous four minutes later as Wolves winger Adama Traore sent a low ball into the box and defender Seamus Coleman stopped it in front of the goal, teeing it up for Romain Saiss to poke home the equaliser.

It was the first league goal Everton had conceded at Goodison Park in 549 minutes of play, ending a run of six consecutive home clean sheets.

Iwobi put his side ahead again three minutes later, sending his header from Gylfi Sigurdsson's cross past Patricio.

Having successfully qualified for the group stage of the Europa League on Thursday by completing a 5-3 aggregate win over Torino, Wolves looked to be running out of steam in the second half until Raul Jimenez stooped to head home a flick-on from a long throw to put them level again.

Richarlison secured all three points in the 80th minute, however, out-jumping Willy Boly to give his side the lead for the third time.

Everton manager Marco Silva told the BBC: "I didn't like the way we conceded but we always showed a fantastic reaction.

"If you look at our match at Aston Villa (Everton lost 2-0) we did well for the first 20-25 minutes. Different game at Goodison today. We started strongly and then had a strong personality to come back when they scored.

"Wolves came here to be solid and go at us on the counter-attack.

"We didn't give their wing-backs a lot of space to threaten us so we controlled things really well."

Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo was unhappy with his side's defending. He told Sky Sports: "We made mistakes we usually don't do. It's part of the process. Now let's have a break when the players go to the national teams and then we go again."

REUTERS