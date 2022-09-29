Richarlison racially abused in Brazil's win over Tunisia

PARIS - The Brazilian Football Association (CBF) has slammed "yet another episode of racism in football" after Richarlison became the target of a banana thrown from the crowd as Brazil thrashed Tunisia 5-1 in a friendly on Tuesday.

The game at the Parc des Princes in Paris was also briefly paused in the first half as the crowd were twice implored not to point laser pens at the Brazil players.

"Unfortunately... a banana was thrown on the pitch towards Richarlison, scorer of the second Brazilian goal," the CBF said.

"The CBF reinforces its position to combat racism and repudiates any prejudiced act."

Its president Ednaldo Rodrigues added: "The fight against racism is not a cause, but a fundamental change to wipe this type of crime from the planet. I insist on saying that the punishments need to be more severe."

The Selecao produced a dominant first-half display in their final outing before travelling to Qatar for the World Cup in November, with Raphinha netting twice and Neymar moving to within two of Pele's record of 77 goals.

Richarlison also found the net - the Tottenham Hotspur forward celebrated in front of the Tunisian supporters, who responded by throwing a banana and plastic cups in his direction.

Pedro scored as a second-half substitute before responding to more boos and missiles from the crowd by bowing in front of them in celebration. Montassar Talbi scored for the Tunisians.

"It's a shame, it's difficult to see images like that," said Brazil captain Thiago Silva, whose side posed for a team photo before the match with a banner bearing an anti-racism message.

"Unfortunately, it seems that we can't change people's mentality.

"I hope they will realise that this doesn't work, it's the past, we have to change. Unfortunately, people continue with this mentality."

The Brazilian players have been vocal against racism after Vinicius Jr was racially abused by Atletico Madrid fans before their Spanish La Liga derby against Real Madrid earlier in September.

That came after Pedro Bravo, the head of the Spanish Football Agents Association, was criticised for saying Vinicius needed to stop "monkeying around" when celebrating goals with his trademark dance moves.

On Tuesday, the scene for a bad-tempered match was set when the vast numbers of Tunisia fans jeered the Brazilian national anthem before kick-off.

"I was puzzled, I was saying 'No, it's a lack of respect'. Football is a sport that promotes inclusion," said Brazil coach Tite.

The Brazilians will head into their World Cup Group G opener against Serbia on Nov 24 on a 15-match unbeaten run, dating back to their Copa America final loss to Argentina in July 2021. They will also take on Switzerland and Cameroon in Qatar.

AFP, REUTERS