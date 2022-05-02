Richarlison gets desperate Everton's escape act going

LONDON • The great escape may be on for Everton.

The Toffees were last relegated from the English top flight in 1950-51 and while they have had an abysmal campaign, if Frank Lampard's men fight with the same desire and heart shown yesterday, they might yet avoid the dreaded drop to the Championship.

Richarlison seized on a Chelsea error to secure struggling Everton a 1-0 Premier League win, earning what could be a precious three points in their bid to avoid relegation at a rocking Goodison Park.

The home side grabbed the lead a minute into the second half after Cesar Azpilicueta gave up possession under pressure from the Brazil forward, who harried the Chelsea captain into a mistake before slotting a low shot past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

It was his eighth league goal of the season, making him the club's top scorer this term, and he celebrated by throwing a lit blue flare back into the crowd, prompting criticism on social media. But it will not matter one jot to the Everton faithful as they willed their side on.

Despite the third-placed visitors dominating possession, Lampard's team held on grimly for the final half-hour against his former side.

While they remain in 18th place, they are now just two points from safety with a game in hand on Burnley, in 16th and Leeds, a spot below. Both clubs are level on 34 points and will not be able to rest easy as they have four games left as opposed to five for Everton.

Just as critical to the win was England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who kept the Blues at bay with a string of top saves.

Everton captain Seamus Coleman, the club's longest-serving player since making his debut in 2009, later vowed to repay the passion shown by the home fans.

"The results yesterday pulled them (the clubs above them) away and not many gave us a chance today, but we believed and the reception we came into, we couldn't get too carried away, but this football club means everything to those fans and we had to replicate that today," the Ireland right-back said.

"I have been here a long time and never been in this situation but never felt like I did coming into the stadium today - the flares and genuine passion in grown men's faces singing the Everton songs, if that doesn't touch you as players, you might as well hang up the boots."

Pickford agreed, adding: "Our character and team spirit drove us on today and with the fans behind us like they were, it was incredible. Now is about today, we will enjoy it but come next week we will be focused on the next games."

A frustrated Thomas Tuchel bemoaned Chelsea's inconsistency - a trait that has increasingly crept into their game since last month.

"When you have that much possession, we did not play our best match but we were in control, and then we gave a goal away and it kills the game for us, because it is everything the opponent wants," said the manager. "It is a huge pattern in our season."

REUTERS