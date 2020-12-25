Revived United out for blood

LONDON • Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his players are on a high heading into tomorrow's Premier League clash at Leicester.

The Red Devils are through to the League Cup semi-finals after Wednesday's dramatic 2-0 win at Everton, and will face rivals Manchester City for a place in the final.

United dominated for long periods of their quarter-final at Goodison Park, but it took until the 88th minute before Edinson Cavani broke the deadlock.

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker's fourth goal for United since joining on a free transfer in October came at the same venue where he opened his account for the club last month.

Anthony Martial bagged the second goal in stoppage time.

"Cavani's finish wasn't bad! He is a quality striker. We know when we defend well we have got players to win us the game," Solskjaer said. "Winning gives energy. The spirit in the camp is good and this will give us a boost going into the Christmas period and for the next game (at Leicester) on Boxing Day."

After a rocky period that raised questions about the Norwegian's future following their exit from the Champions League, United have recovered their equilibrium.

They are third in the Premier League and have won their last three matches in all competitions.

Solskjaer, who won nine major trophies as a player with United, took charge at Old Trafford in 2018 and saw his side lose in three semi-finals last term.

He now has a chance to go one better this season but City will be a formidable opponent.

United were beaten by Pep Guardiola's men at the same stage of the competition last season and Solskjaer said: "We are in the semi-finals, so we are one step away.

"It is the worst game to lose, a semi-final. We are going to do everything we can to get to that game in a good state."

Tottenham and second-tier Brentford will meet in the other semi-final, with the matches to be single leg in the week commencing Jan 4.

Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes were the only United players to retain their places on Wednesday after the 6-2 rout of Leeds at the weekend, with Paul Pogba returning to the starting line-up.

Keeping his players fresh ahead of the league clash against second-placed Leicester, who are one point ahead of United (26) having played a game more, would have been on Solskjaer's mind.

The United boss will also be wary of Jamie Vardy, after Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers declared the striker fit for the match tomorrow. The 33-year-old, who has 11 goals in 13 league outings this season after scoring in last Sunday's 2-0 win over Tottenham, was substituted in that game following a hip problem.

"Vardy will be fine for the game, it's just a bit of soreness," the Ulsterman said on Tuesday.

Leicester have lost more games (19) and conceded more goals (60) against United than they have versus any other side in the Premier League.

United, meanwhile, enter the game on the back of a 10-match winning run away from home in the league, one short of the record jointly held by Chelsea and City.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE