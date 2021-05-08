Revival may earn Bale loan extension

LONDON • Tottenham have yet to decide whether to trigger a second-year loan spell for Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, but the Wales forward is doing no harm to his chances of staying.

Bale arrived on loan in September but initially struggled with his form and fitness, making just six Premier League starts under former manager Jose Mourinho.

With Spurs reportedly paying a third of his weekly £600,000 (S$1.1 million) wages, the 31-year-old's second spell was initially deemed to be a failure.

While the team's 13-year trophy drought continues, they are still in the hunt for a top-four finish and interim boss Ryan Mason believes Bale is rediscovering his best form and could have an important role to play in the final three weeks of the season.

Under Mason, who took charge after Mourinho's firing last month, Bale has flourished, scoring four goals in two games to help Spurs move up to sixth place on 56 points, five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea with four Premier League games to play.

"He's a top professional with immense quality," Mason said at his press conference ahead of today's trip to Leeds.

"The last two weeks have been excellent.

"He's happy, I'm happy. That's important. At the moment, you're seeing Gareth close to his best."

A top-class manager is expected to take over the reins in summer and one of the names being touted is former Liverpool and Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez.

REUTERS

