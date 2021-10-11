Revitalised Germany aim for N. Macedonia revenge

BERLIN • One of Germany's lowest points was back in March when they lost to North Macedonia for the first time.

It was Die Mannschaft's first World Cup qualifying defeat in 20 years and to make it worse, it happened on home soil. That malaise carried over into Euro 2020, where they were eliminated in the last 16 by finalists England.

Since then, Hansi Flick has taken over as coach from Joachim Low. It has been just four games but the former Bayern Munich coach is stamping his mark on the team.

The perfect run during his stint has left the Germans sitting pretty atop Group J on 18 points, with a six-point lead over North Macedonia.

If Flick's men gain revenge over the Balkan side today, they will book their spot for next year's Qatar World Cup.

Serge Gnabry, 26, will be one of their offensive reference points in the Macedonian capital of Skopje and the Bayern forward believes his former club boss knows how to get the best out of him and his teammates, many of whom are playing for the Bavarian giants.

"We have many fast players who like to play fast football," he said.

"Every team might like to have a pure box-striker such as Robert Lewandowski, who is continuously scoring goals.

"We can rely on several players able to score without being seen as traditional box-strikers."

Bayern teammate and fellow forward Thomas Muller agreed.

The 32-year-old added: "It feels like a satisfying restart. The team is acting with a new spirit."

Statistics appear to back their perspective. Nine of the 14 goals Germany have scored in their four recent wins have come through Bayern forward Leroy Sane, Timo Werner of Chelsea and Gnabry.

North Macedonia coach Blagoja Milevski has also admitted it will be significantly harder to do the double over the visitors this time as they are "better on the field" under Flick.

Moreover, the hosts will be missing their icon Goran Pandev, who retired from international duty after Euro 2020.

"Germany's recent matches have clearly shown that the style and the way their team works is completely different from before, much more aggressive, with a lot more running and discipline in the game," Milevski, who is seeking to lead his side to World Cup qualification for the first time, told German broadcaster DW.

"Tradition, professionalism, discipline. They have a top squad, a top selection of players. They are all at the highest possible football level... I think second place will be up for grabs up until the final day."

North Macedonia are ahead of third-place Armenia (12 points) on goal difference, with both sides clashing after the Germany game.

