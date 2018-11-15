Reus' return to form a welcome fillip for Low

BERLIN • Marco Reus can be seen knitting pullovers for his teammates in Borussia Dortmund's famous black and yellow colours in the team's Christmas video, and the forward's prominence reflects not only his importance to his club but at international level as well.

While Reus' ability has never been in doubt, his horrendous injury record - he missed both the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016, playing 74 out of a possible 136 league games from 2014-18 - meant Germany coach Joachim Low has never been able to fully rely on him.

But, this season, Reus' fitness has held up and his scintillating form - 11 goals from 16 games in all competitions - has carried unbeaten Dortmund to the top of the Bundesliga.

The attacker is also a ray of hope for the struggling Die Mannschaft and the under-fire Low. Germany face Russia in a friendly in Leipzig today before taking on the Netherlands in a crucial Nations League clash on Monday.

The Germans need a morale-boosting win against the Russians before their tie with Ronald Koeman's men, which they must win to avoid relegation from their pool.

However, that clash could be irrelevant if the Dutch beat France in Rotterdam tomorrow during the other Group 1 match as the Germans are bottom with just one point.

Nevertheless, with his head on the chopping block, Low knows it is win or bust, and Reus, if he can shrug off a foot injury, will be key in determining his immediate future.

The 29-year-old missed training on Tuesday as Germany were put through their paces and Low is "keeping his fingers crossed he stays fit".

"He has unbelievable skills when he is fit, he is not only valuable for Dortmund but also for us, too," Low said. "We need to keep an eye on the right amount of training intensity for him. I hope he has managed to cope well with the past few weeks of intense league and Cup action."

For his part, Reus, who is awaiting his first child with his wife Scarlett and was rewarded with the club captaincy in the summer, claims to be "feeling greater" than ever.

"I hope the dark hours now lie behind me," said Reus, who has been capped only 36 times since his first appearance for his country in 2011.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, XINHUA