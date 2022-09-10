Returning Red Devils provide little spark

LONDON - Erik ten Hag reinstated both skipper Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo to his starting XI after four games on the bench, while also giving Casemiro his first start, as Manchester United opened their Europa League campaign on a losing note against La Liga's Real Sociedad on Thursday.

After winning four successive Premier League games, United were beaten for the third time in the Dutch coach's reign.

The Red Devils fielded a strong side - five players who started the 3-1 English Premier League win over Arsenal took to the Old Trafford pitch, including Antony.

United boss ten Hag described the Brazil forward as his "missing link" after the 22-year-old scored on his debut against the Gunners last weekend following his £82 million (S$133 million) move from Ajax.

But he struggled to make any impact during a disjointed display by the hosts.

Neither Ronaldo nor Casemiro could also spark United, who had a 35th-minute header from Ronaldo correctly disallowed for offside.

Sociedad clinched their victory in the 59th minute when Lisandro Martinez was controversially penalised for handball.

The ball only hit the Argentina defender's arm after bouncing off his knee but following a video assistant referee (VAR) check, the decision was confirmed and Brais Mendez stroked the spot kick past David de Gea as the visitors secured a 1-0 Group E win.

All post-match interviews involving English clubs in European competition were cancelled after Queen Elizabeth II's death earlier in the day.

Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil later admitted his side had been a little fortunate after the VAR check went in their favour but claimed they had worked hard to limit ten Hag's men.

He told Spanish daily AS: "You had to have a bit of luck, but you have to do a lot of things. We knew that we had a very powerful rival, but if we played our game, we were going to have our options."

In Group A, Brazilian teenager Marquinhos scored on his Arsenal debut as the Premier League leaders recovered from their first defeat of the season at United.

The 19-year-old, signed from Sao Paulo for £3 million in June, finished first-time into the roof of the net from an Eddie Nketiah cross in the 16th minute to put Arsenal ahead.

FC Zurich equalised just before half-time when Mirlind Kryeziu converted a penalty after a foul in the box by Nketiah.

But Nketiah made amends by scoring the winning goal just after the hour mark, heading in from Marquinhos' cross for a 2-1 win over the Swiss outfit.

On Marquinhos, pundit and former Arsenal defender Martin Keown said: "He's got a huge future ahead of him. He looked a bit like a (Serge) Gnabry-type player. He's short, stocky, explosive pace. He looked very classy."

Elsewhere, West Ham beat Romania's FCSB 3-1 in Group B as the Hammers made their Europa Conference League bow.

AFP