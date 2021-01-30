Return to principles led us to top: Guardiola

LONDON • Pep Guardiola yesterday revealed a return to a tried-and-tested formula has helped propel Manchester City back to the Premier League summit.

City, who lead city rivals Manchester United by a point with a game in hand, are now the strong favourites to win a third English top-flight title in four years.

Guardiola's men, who host bottom side Sheffield United today, will hope to avoid the fate of their Manchester rivals, who lost 2-1 at home to the Blades in midweek.

The City boss, speaking at his pre-match press conference yesterday, said he had switched tactics after a patchy start to the campaign, pockmarked by goal-shy displays.

City are on an 11-match unbeaten run in the league and have won their past seven games.

On their ominous form contrasting to earlier in the term, Guardiola said: "I didn't like the way we were playing. In previous seasons, the wingers were wider and higher, so we came back to our principles.

"For many reasons, we had to adapt to the quality we had and the players we had... That is the reason I tried to find the way.

"In the end, I felt having the wingers wide and high helped us to be more stable and the quality of the players do the rest."

He also denied that the lack of early-season consistency was due to a lack of fight or spirit.

"The reason we didn't play well was because when we had the ball we ran too much," he said.

"When we have the ball, we need to walk. When we don't have the ball, you have to run with your life."

Few expect a repeat of the United shock at the Etihad but Guardiola, whose side smashed another struggling side in West Brom in midweek, is not underestimating his opponents, insisting they are "always uncomfortable", given the formation Chris Wilder prefers.

"That system - the 5-3-2 - is difficult to attack," he said.

He will once again be without record scorer Sergio Aguero, who is self-isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus, while Kevin de Bruyne will be out until the end of next month at the earliest due to a hamstring injury.

However, Wilder believes City away will be an even tougher proposition than the Red Devils.

Joking Aguero and de Bruyne's absence "makes it a load easier don't it", he added: "I haven't got a clue how to stop this side. I don't think anybody's got an answer to the way they're playing at the moment because they're playing that well."

MAN CITY V SHEFFIELD UNITED

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 11pm