Resurgent Barca aim to show title credentials

BARCELONA • Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman's assertion that his side are capable of mounting a title challenge will be put to the test today when 12th-placed Valencia visit the Nou Camp.

The Catalans have endured an inconsistent La Liga season so far, losing four times already in the league for 20 points, six off pacesetters Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad and Real Madrid.

But with no team pulling away in a wide-open battle at the top, Barca can get back into the mix.

They looked back to their best on Wednesday when they came from behind to beat Sociedad 2-1, leading a bullish Koeman to suggest his team cannot be written off this early into the campaign.

"It's in our hands and there's a long way to go," he said. "We played the best half we have all season, we were brilliant with the ball and we pressed hard."

He said captain Lionel Messi, Pedri and Oscar Mingueza picked up knocks in the win but expects them to be fit for the weekend.

Valencia needed extra time to see off fourth-tier side Terrassa 4-2 in the first round of the King's Cup, which they won last year, on Wednesday.

But midfielder Denis Cheryshev revealed the club are confident of claiming another scalp in the league, having beaten the likes of champions Real 4-1 last month.

"Every game is like a final for us. We have to get our claws out against Barcelona, which we've already done against big sides this season," said the Russian. "I think that, playing our football and following what should be a consistent improvement, we will try to get better every day."

Real, who were facing a crisis just two weeks ago after their defeat by Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, have been resurgent and will seek to keep up their title charge when they visit Eibar tomorrow.

The Spanish champions have won their last four games in all competitions, including the derby against Atletico last weekend, to move level on points at the top. Despite having played two games more than their city rivals, confidence is running through their squad, declared striker Karim Benzema.

"We are on the right track," he told the club's TV channel. "We have to continue game by game."

Coach Zinedine Zidane welcomes back Martin Odegaard from injury but Eden Hazard, Mariano Diaz and Luka Jovic all face late fitness tests.

