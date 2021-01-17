Results are all that matter

LONDON • Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson believes Wayne Rooney's knowledge of the game and presence will serve him well in his role as Derby's new boss, but the Scot cautioned him that management is a results business.

The former England and United striker called time on his illustrious playing career and was named manager of Championship side Derby on Friday, having been interim boss following Dutchman Phillip Cocu's sacking in November.

Speaking during an event for Sports United Against Dementia, Ferguson said it was important Rooney, who signed a 21/2-year deal, had taken the next step in his career.

"He's England's top goal-scorer, he's Manchester United's top scorer (53 and 253 goals respectively) and he's had a fantastic career as a player," said Ferguson, who led United to 13 Premier League titles.

"It'll give him a starting point but it's a results industry and you need to get results. He'll know that better than anyone.

"He's had a good start... and he has knowledge of the game, a presence about him and I hope he does well.

"It's a big step for him. He's quite a wealthy young man now with his career in football, so he probably doesn't need to go into management to look after his family.

"But he wants to do it and that's important. There's no point being a manager because someone asks you to be.

"He went there as a player-coach, he then became player-manager and now he has the manager's job and that's what he wanted. Hopefully he does well."

England manager Gareth Southgate, who hastened the 35-year-old's international retirement after leaving him out of his squad in March 2017, was also pleased to see Rooney take the helm at Pride Park.

"He has had an incredible career. I am pleased we have the likes of Wayne, Steven (Gerrard at Rangers), Frank (Lampard at Chelsea) and Scott Parker (at Fulham)," Southgate said.

ROONEY MILESTONES

253 Record goal-scorer for Manchester United 53 Record scorer for England 208 Second-highest scorer in Premier League history HONOURS 5 Premier League titles, 1 FA Cup, 3 League Cups, 1 Europa League, 1 Champions League, 1 Fifa Club World Cup RECORD AS DERBY INTERIM BOSS SINCE NOVEMBER Played 9 Won 3 Drawn 4 Lost 2 Scored once in 10 appearances in Championship this season

"We don't want too many (pundit Jamie) Carraghers sitting on the sofa because those good football brains are gone from the game.

"What you want from an England perspective is young English managers and ex-players to come in and add to the game and help develop young players.

"Those lads have brilliant experiences and it will be a huge challenge of course. But Wayne loves football, has a fantastic brain for football and I wish I had the chance to manage him five years earlier - not be the one to leave him out of the England squad, I'd rather be the one picking him at his peak."

The Rams are languishing near the foot of the Championship table and are battling against relegation, so Rooney will not have a chance to manage in the Premier League next season.

As such, pundit Jamie Redknapp hopes that Derby's board will give the former Everton academy graduate time, particularly as he has to work with a limited budget.

"They are going to have to be patient with him, it's his first job in management," the former Liverpool midfielder told Sky.

"You cannot expect anybody to be perfect and they (Derby) have had a lot of managers over the past few years.

"They haven't all worked out... you wouldn't say he is working with the best group of players right now, so I think patience is going to be the key.

"Mel (Morris, current owner) hasn't always had the most patience with coaches in the past, but I think when you have got someone like Wayne, you have to trust him."

