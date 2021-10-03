Resting Ron right move despite draw, says Ole

LONDON • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he did not regret resting Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United let two more English Premier League points slip away at Old Trafford, as Everton emerged with a 1-1 draw yesterday.

Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani were presented with excellent first-half chances that would have been meat and drink to the 36-year-old Portuguese, who had five goals in as many matches before the Toffees' visit, but both failed to score with their headers.

Martial, back in the starting XI, did eventually grab the opener for his first Premier League goal since February after a moment of inspiration from Bruno Fernandes, who teed up the United forward to fire beyond Jordan Pickford two minutes from the break.

However, the decision to not start Ronaldo - a surprise as this was the first time that he had been benched in the top flight since May 2007 - backfired as Everton exposed the Red Devils on the counter in the second half.

Demarai Gray won the ball back on the left and freed Abdoulaye Doucoure into acres of space and the French midfielder played in Andros Townsend to fire home his fifth goal in nine appearances for the club in the 65th minute.

Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho had come on eight minutes earlier and Solskjaer threw Paul Pogba into the fray immediately in response to Everton's equaliser.

But for a matter of inches, United would have succumbed to a second home league defeat in eight days after Aston Villa's 1-0 win at Old Trafford last weekend.

Yerry Mina tapped home from Tom Davies' cross but the Colombia defender had just strayed offside to the hosts' relief, which was affirmed by a video assistant referee decision.

There were groans at United as Solskjaer's men missed the chance to temporarily move top of the table after winning just two of their last six games in all competitions.

However, the Norwegian came out swinging afterwards, defending his call to rest Ronaldo and his side's lukewarm form.

"You make decisions throughout the season, you've got to manage the players' workload," said Solskjaer. "The decision was, for me, the correct one today. We have started better than last season, but it is still not what we wanted."

9 Manchester United have conceded at least once in each of their last nine league matches at Old Trafford.

Fernandes, though, was miffed, saying: "We should not concede that kind of goal. It's not the first time, and we have to look at our mistakes and see what we can do.

"These last two games at home was not good enough... If we want silverware at the end of the season, we have to do much better."

While United were left frustrated, Everton's solidity under new manager Rafael Benitez continues to gather strength.

Tenacity has always been a hallmark of sides under the Spaniard and despite missing four big players, including their front pairing of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, through injury, the visitors were never really put under a sustained period of pressure.

Benitez said the draw was "mentally like a victory", given the number of absentees he had, adding: "I'm really pleased, to come here and perform in the way we did, we were really close."

Chelsea profited from United's slip-up to go top of the table after the Blues beat 10-man Southampton 3-1, lifting the mood around Stamford Bridge after consecutive 1-0 defeats in two competitions.

Trevoh Chalobah's diving header after a flick-on by Ruben Loftus-Cheek opened the scoring.

The visitors equalised after the break when James Ward-Prowse converted a penalty following a foul by Ben Chilwell on Valentino Livramento, only for the Saints' goalscorer to turn villain as he was then sent off after a challenge on Jorginho.

Timo Werner, who had a strike chalked off in the first half for a soft-looking foul, grabbed the second for his first goal of the season and Chilwell also atoned with the third a minute from time.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

